AA Yayınları

Photo Notes From Pakistan

30.01.2025 - Güncelleme : 30.01.2025
Photo Notes From Pakistan

Yayın Adı: Photo Notes From Pakistan
Sayfa Sayısı: 112
Basım Tarihi: 2024Boyut: 17,5 x 22,5 cm
Tür: PhotobookISBN: 978-625-95181-9-0    
Dil: İngilizceEtiket Fiyatı: 900 TL


Kitap hakkında

During my three-year tenure in Pakistan, often referred to as “the country far from Türkiye yet close to it” due to our historical, religious, and cultural ties, I gained invaluable experiences in photography and photojournalism that I believe would have been impossible to acquire within the same timeframe elsewhere in the world. 

Between 2013 and 2016, I had the privilege of witnessing the multifaceted nature of a country endeavoring to navigate a complex sociopolitical landscape amidst challenging economic conditions. From the gravest terrorist attacks in the nation’s history to vibrant festivals celebrating its cultural richness, I endeavored to document the diverse spectrum of events— whether positive or negative—that unfolded before me. 

Pakistan’s South Asian geography offered a wealth of opportunities for professional photojournalism, revealing a rich tapestry of stories waiting to be told. However, it was the themes of migration and refugee crises that deeply resonated with me during my time in Pakistan. One of my most significant documentary projects involved capturing the lives of Afghan refugees residing in areas around the capital Islamabad and in Peshawar, near the Afghan border, and in some instances, documenting their journey back to their homeland, Afghanistan. 

Additionally, my time in Pakistan exposed me to natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods, common occurrences that often confront photojournalists throughout their careers. While covering such events in one’s own country presents its own set of challenges, doing so in a foreign land provided me with a wealth of experience, contributing to my professional growth. 

