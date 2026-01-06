|Yayın Adı: Gaza: The Face of Sorrow
|Sayfa Sayısı: 75
|Basım Tarihi: 2025
|Boyut: 17 x 22 cm
|Tür: Photobook
|ISBN: 978-625-5861-06-1
|Dil: İngilizce
|Etiket Fiyatı: 900 TL
Kitap hakkında
Gaza: The Face of Sorrow is a powerful photobook by photojournalist Ali Jadallah, recipient of the Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Award of the Republic of Türkiye (2025), documenting the war in Gaza from within; rooted in lived experience rather than distant observation. Beginning with Israel’s attacks on October 7, 2023, the book traces the devastation that followed, telling the story not through spectacle, but through a quiet and enduring sorrow. The photographs of Anadolu Agency’s internationally award-winning Palestinian photojournalist Ali Jadallah speak in a restrained yet deeply unsettling visual language. They bear witness to the profound trauma endured by children, women, and displaced families; to lives uprooted, futures suspended, and pain carried in silence.
Edited by Dr. Nevzat Yıldırım, the book lays bare the humanitarian crisis in Gaza with uncompromising clarity, placing the truth and testimonial power of photography at its core. Gaza: The Face of Sorrow stands both as a document of war and as a lasting visual memory, one that carries the suffering, resilience, and struggle for survival of the people of Gaza into the conscience of the world.