logo
AA Yayınları

Blockade, Occupation, and Genocide in Palestine

06.01.2026 - Güncelleme : 06.01.2026
Blockade, Occupation, and Genocide in Palestine

Yayın Adı: Blockade, Occupation, and Genocide in Palestine
Sayfa Sayısı: 427
Basım Tarihi: 2025Boyut: 16 x 23 cm
Tür: TarihISBN: 978-625-5861-82-5   
Dil: İngilizceEtiket Fiyatı: 300 TL


Kitap hakkında

Blockade, Occupation, and Genocide in Palestine brings together incisive analyses by leading domestic and international experts and scholars, offering a comprehensive perspective on the ongoing tragedy unfolding across Palestinian lands.

The book lays bare the true nature of the Israeli state—designed from its inception as an occupying power built on racial discrimination—and exposes how, throughout its history, it has consumed security while perpetuating violence in all its forms.

The contributors argue that what has long been framed in international relations literature as the “Palestinian issue” should, in essence, be redefined as the “Israeli issue.” They also highlight how the very foundations of the post–World War II international order—established to prevent the recurrence of genocide—have been profoundly shaken.

Distinguished by the clarity and moral courage of its contributors, this collection stands out for the boldness with which it conveys uncomfortable truths and articulates realities often left unsaid.

