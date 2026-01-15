Dolar
15.01.2026 - Güncelleme : 15.01.2026
Almanac 2025

Yayın Adı: Almanac 2025Sayfa Sayısı: 359
Basım Tarihi: 2026Boyut: 28 x 28 cm
Tür: Türkiye TarihiISBN: 978-625-5861-89-4
Dil: İngilizceEtiket Fiyatı: 2000 TL


Kitap hakkında

Anadolu Ajansı (AA) was founded on April 6, 1920, under the directive of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and upon the initiative of leading intellectuals such as Halide Edib Adıvar and Yunus Nadi, during the most critical days of the Turkish War of Independence. The Agency was established to bring the Turkish nation’s struggle for independence to the world’s attention and to counter a coordinated campaign of disinformation targeting the national resistance.

Today, Anadolu continues its deep-rooted tradition as a reliable source of news on both national and international stages, upholding the principles of accurate, impartial, and timely journalism. Publishing in 13 languages worldwide, it contributes to shaping the global agenda while steadfastly pursuing its mission of adapting to the world’s evolving dynamics.

Prepared in line with this mission, the 2025 Almanac brings together a rich array of content—from news reports and in-depth analyses to award-winning photographs and comprehensive infographics—serving as a vital record that carries the past year forward into the future. At Anadolu, guided by the vision of being “the herald of a changing world,” we seek to facilitate access to accurate and reliable information through an innovative publishing approach. While continuing to function as the institutional memory of journalism, this almanac also embraces the requirements of the digital age by offering readers faster and more comprehensive access through QR code integration.

