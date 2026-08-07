3 of those injured in critical condition, says Syrian Interior Ministry, while 2 were killed

Injuries rise to 14 after bombing near Damascus 3 of those injured in critical condition, says Syrian Interior Ministry, while 2 were killed

The number of the wounded rose to 14 after an explosive device detonated Thursday aboard a passenger minibus in the Syrian town of Jaramana, near Damascus, while two people were killed, the Syrian Interior Ministry said on Friday.

Three of those wounded are in critical condition, the ministry said on Telegram, adding that its teams are continuing investigations to determine the circumstances of "the criminal bombing."

The ministry called on everyone to "avoid being drawn into attempts to sow discord or undermine civil peace."

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.