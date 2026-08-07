EU condemns latest Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, Yemen

The European Union on Friday strongly condemned the latest Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and areas controlled by Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

The strikes hit civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia’s southern Najran region and Yemen’s Marib city, resulting in casualties, the EU's external action service said in a statement.

“The targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure is unacceptable and must cease immediately,” it said, expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government and offering condolences to the victims’ families.

The bloc described the attacks as a “dangerous escalation,” warning that they further undermine regional stability and risk jeopardizing ongoing efforts to reach a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

“We call on the Houthis to immediately cease all attacks inside and outside Yemen,” the statement added.

The EU said it remains committed to supporting the Yemeni people and cooperating with the UN, regional partners and the wider international community to advance de-escalation and regional stability.

It also reiterated its support for efforts toward a “comprehensive, inclusive and sustainable peace” in Yemen.

The Canadian Embassy in Saudi Arabia "strongly" condemned the attack. "These destabilizing acts threaten regional peace and security," it wrote in a post on US social media platform X.

"Canada calls on the Houthis to cease hostilities and ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure," it added.

Tensions have recently risen between the Houthis in Yemen and Riyadh. The group has struck facilities in Saudi Arabia, and announced a blockade of Saudi-linked commercial vessels through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis said the blockade was in retaliation for an airstrike on Sanaa airport that they blamed on the kingdom.

The Iran-backed group has controlled the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country since 2014. Saudi Arabia has since led a military coalition in Yemen in support of the internationally recognized government.