Israeli forces enter southwestern Syria, set up checkpoint Military vehicles enter village in Quneitra province amid repeated Israeli incursions into Syrian territory

Israeli forces entered Syria's southwestern Quneitra province on Friday and set up a checkpoint in a village, state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV reported.

Five Israeli military vehicles entered the village of Ain Ziwan in the southern Quneitra countryside before establishing the checkpoint, according to the broadcaster.

Syrian authorities did not immediately comment on the incident.

Israeli forces have repeatedly carried out ground incursions into southern Syria, setting up temporary checkpoints, searching homes and vehicles and detaining civilians in actions Damascus describes as violations of the country's sovereignty.

Following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the 1974 Disengagement Agreement no longer valid and occupied the buffer zone in southwestern Syria.

Damascus has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to the agreement and called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Syrian territory they have occupied.

