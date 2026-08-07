'Still, our humanitarian partners warn that restrictions remain on the types of supplies allowed into Gaza,' says official

UN reports 33% increase in aid supplies entering Gaza, but major restrictions remain 'Still, our humanitarian partners warn that restrictions remain on the types of supplies allowed into Gaza,' says official

The UN said on Friday that the flow of humanitarian supplies into the Gaza Strip increased in July, but warned that critical restrictions remain in place as humanitarian needs across the enclave remain "immense."

"Data collected through the UN 2720 Mechanism indicate a 33% increase in the volume of supplies that we and our partners were able to bring into Gaza in July, compared with June. That’s more than 55,000 pallets of aid, roughly 35,000 metric tons, or 2,600 truckloads, bringing us closer to the levels recorded before the regional escalation began at the end of February," deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

About 60% of these supplies were food, followed by smaller volumes of shelter, water, sanitation, hygiene and health items, Haq said.

"Still, our humanitarian partners warn that restrictions remain on the types of supplies allowed into Gaza," he added.

The deputy spokesman also addressed the humanitarian situation in the occupied West Bank, where UN and humanitarian partners visited Qalandia Camp in Jerusalem following a two-day Israeli military operation.

"Our teams identified widespread damage to houses and businesses, and dozens of families reported damage to doors, windows and furniture, after Israeli forces spent time inside their homes. Many reported significant financial losses," Haq said.

Since Israel launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have intensified attacks across the occupied West Bank, killing at least 1,182 Palestinians, injuring around 13,000 and arresting nearly 25,000, according to official Palestinian figures.