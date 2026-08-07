Medical group says attack on Al-Tumaid area also wounded civilians and looted residents’ property

RSF attack kills 4 in Sudan’s North Kordofan: Doctors network Medical group says attack on Al-Tumaid area also wounded civilians and looted residents’ property

Sudan’s Doctors Network said Friday that four people were killed and several others injured in an attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the Al-Tumaid area in North Kordofan state.

The nongovernmental medical organization said in a statement that an RSF force riding motorcycles attacked the area on Thursday evening, killing four people, wounding several others and looting residents’ property.

The network condemned the attack, saying it was part of a series of assaults targeting civilians in the region and warned that such attacks were spreading fear among residents and forcing them to flee their homes.

It called for an end to violations against civilians and urged the international community and regional actors to pressure the RSF leadership to halt the attacks and hold those responsible accountable.

The RSF did not immediately comment on the allegations.

The attack came as the Sudanese army continues to make battlefield gains in North Kordofan. On July 30, the military announced it recaptured the towns of Bara, Jabra al-Sheikh and Umm Sayala.

A day earlier, Darfur Governor Minni Arko Minnawi announced that army forces regained control of Bara, Umm Garfa, Umm Sayala and Jabra al-Sheikh after military operations against the RSF.

Fighting has continued across Sudan’s three Kordofan states -- North, West and South Kordofan -- since October 2025.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict between the army and the RSF since April 2023, a war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions of others.