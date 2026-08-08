Moroccan rights body says death toll from Ceuta mass crossing at 14 National Human Rights Council criticizes alleged racist attacks on irregular migrants inside Spanish-administered enclave

Morocco’s National Human Rights Council (CNDH) said Friday that the death toll on the Moroccan side from last week’s mass migration attempt to get to the Spanish-administered enclave of Ceuta had risen to 14, citing official Spanish figures showing 80 deaths linked to the incident.

The council said the number of deaths recorded in Morocco had increased from 11

It added that, according to official Spanish data, 80 people had died in connection with the mass crossing.

The council criticized the handling of irregular migrants by authorities in Ceuta, saying they failed to provide adequate assistance.

It said authorities in the enclave ordered the closure of restaurants, cafes and large stores, depriving migrants of access to food and water.

The council also said it documented attacks against irregular migrants inside Ceuta that it described as being motivated by racism and xenophobia, adding that the protection and assistance provided to migrants were insufficient.

A total of 136 civilians sustained minor injuries, while 13 were hospitalized, mainly with fractures or for CT scans, it said.

The council also indicated that medical consultations and treatment were provided to 87 members of Morocco’s public security forces.

It noted that Spanish authorities had not released information on injuries among their security personnel.

It added that around 100 people were arrested because of the Ceuta incidents, including 11 minors.

Regarding separate incidents in the northern town of Beni Ansar, near the Spanish-administered enclave of Melilla, the council said 23 people, including two foreign nationals, had been referred to the Nador court. At the same time, 11 minors were placed under judicial investigation.

The council also reported damage to 61 private vehicles, 15 motorcycles and 18 vehicles belonging to Morocco’s security forces in Fnideq and at the Beni Ansar border crossing.

Between July 29 and July 31, tens of thousands of Moroccans gathered near the border fence with Ceuta in what authorities described as the largest mass irregular migration attempt toward the enclave, before most of the migrants later returned to the Moroccan town of Fnideq.

On Monday, Ceuta authorities said between 3,000 and 5,000 migrants remained inside the enclave after more than 69,000 people had returned to Morocco following the mass crossing.