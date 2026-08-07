'When Muslims stand together, we can face every challenge by malicious outsiders head-on,' Araghchi says

Iranian foreign minister calls on Muslim countries 'to rely only on ourselves' 'When Muslims stand together, we can face every challenge by malicious outsiders head-on,' Araghchi says

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday called on Muslim countries to rely on themselves and strengthen regional solidarity, saying unity among regional states was the best way to confront external threats.

In a post on the US social media company X, Araghchi said Iran’s armed forces had demonstrated their “readiness, capability and might” against “the world’s most expensive military.”

“When Muslims stand together, we can face every challenge by malicious outsiders head-on,” he said. “It is time to rely only on ourselves and embrace true brotherhood.”

Araghchi’s remarks came as Iranian officials have increasingly promoted regional security arrangements led by countries in the region rather than foreign powers.

Earlier on Friday, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Gulf countries had increasingly concluded that regional security should be ensured by the countries of the region themselves.

Gharibabadi said Gulf leaders had already shown the political will to launch a new regional dialogue process, including through a proposed meeting of Gulf foreign ministers, and that such a process could move forward if peace and stability return to the region.

Regional tensions escalated on Feb. 28, when Israel and the US launched coordinated attacks on Iranian military, nuclear and energy infrastructure. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israeli and US targets across the region.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 through Pakistani and Qatari mediation, ending active hostilities and launching negotiations toward a final agreement. The talks later stalled over disputes concerning maritime security and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan signed a joint defense agreement on Friday in Mecca that says "any armed attack against any one of the three states shall be regarded as an attack against them all."