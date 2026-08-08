Firefighting helicopter crashes near US wildfire; status of 2 aboard unknown - Sikorsky S-64 heavy-lift helicopter crashes while supporting efforts against Widemouth 2 Fire in Utah

A firefighting helicopter with two people aboard crashed Friday while supporting operations against a large wildfire in the US state of Utah, with the status of those on board not known, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

The newspaper said a Sikorsky S-64 helicopter went down near Richfield in Sevier County, citing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

It said that the area is near Millard County, where the Widemouth 2 Fire has burned more than 105,000 acres.

"This is an emerging situation, and emergency personnel are on scene," the US Forest Service said in a statement, adding that its "top priority is responding to the incident."

The Salt Lake Tribune said the Forest Service urged the public to allow emergency crews to focus on the response, noting that additional information would be released when available.

The report indicated that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said an investigator was traveling to the crash site to examine the wreckage, with the assessment expected to begin after the investigator's arrival Saturday.

Gov. Spencer Cox said firefighting aviation personnel were involved in the incident and described wildland firefighting as "among the most dangerous jobs in the world."

"Today is a painful reminder of the extraordinary risks these brave men and women accept to protect us," Cox wrote on US social media platform X. "We ask all Utahns to keep them in your prayers and to give investigators and emergency responders the time and space they need."

The lightning-caused Widemouth 2 Fire began July 27 and was 19% contained Friday, having destroyed six structures.