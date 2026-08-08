Drone was carrying substantial amount of explosive material, enough to produce explosion that could be heard from considerable distance, says Bulgarian premier

Unidentified drone breaches Bulgarian airspace, explodes near pipeline Drone was carrying substantial amount of explosive material, enough to produce explosion that could be heard from considerable distance, says Bulgarian premier

An unidentified drone on Saturday exploded less than a mile away from a major pipeline near the Romanian border, according to media reports.

The drone entered Bulgarian airspace from Romania before exploding 1,000 meters (0,6 miles) from a compressor station of the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline, near the former Kardam border checkpoint between the two countries, Bulgarian News Agency BTA reported.

No one was injured and there was no damage to buildings, infrastructure or the surrounding agricultural land, according to the report.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced the incident after an extraordinary meeting of the Security Council under the Council of Ministers.

He said the drone had entered from Romanian airspace but had not been detected either in Romania or Bulgaria, adding that there was also no information from NATO's Combined Air Operations Center Torrejon (CAOC TJ) in Spain, which monitors airspace across Southern Europe.

"When flying at low altitude, it is not possible to ensure sufficiently dense radar coverage," Radev said during a news conference.

He added that the "location of the drone explosion was immediately identified" and confirmed that there were no casualties or damage to buildings or infrastructure.

The drone had been carrying a substantial amount of explosive material, enough to produce an explosion that could be heard from a considerable distance, Radev noted.