One victim hospitalized, followed by another stabbing attempt on bridge in Rotterdam

Suspect arrested after 2 injured in random stabbings in Netherlands One victim hospitalized, followed by another stabbing attempt on bridge in Rotterdam

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after two men were injured in a stabbing spree in Rotterdam, local media reported Saturday, citing Dutch police.

The suspect carried out two stabbing attacks earlier Saturday in Schaepmanstraat and Marconiplein, to the west of the city center, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported.

Another stabbing attempt took place around 30 minutes later at the Brug Van Cyrene bridge, according to reports.

One of the two injured men was taken to the hospital following the attack, while Dutch police said they believe a single suspect, who has been traveling by car, is involved in the stabbings.