Army says soldier moderately wounded after being hit by shrapnel from Israeli fire in Tayri village

Israeli soldier wounded in operational incident in southern Lebanon Army says soldier moderately wounded after being hit by shrapnel from Israeli fire in Tayri village

An Israeli soldier was moderately wounded in what the military described as an “operational incident” in southern Lebanon on Saturday, as Israeli forces continued shelling several areas across the border.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, the military said the soldier sustained moderate injuries in an operational incident in southern Lebanon and was evacuated to a hospital for treatment.

Israel Army Radio reported that the soldier, a combat engineer from the 607th Engineering Battalion, was hit by shrapnel from Israeli fire in the southern Lebanese village of Tayri.

The incident came as Israeli forces continued shelling several areas in southern Lebanon, two days after the conclusion of the seventh round of Lebanese-Israeli negotiations under US mediation, which Lebanese officials said had seen “positive progress.”

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli artillery shelled wooded areas and the Ali al-Taher hill on the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa in the Nabatieh district, as well as the area between Douha Kfarreman and Tal al-Dabsha overlooking Nabatieh.

The agency also said Israeli artillery struck the outskirts of the town of Mansouri in the Tyre district, damaging several homes.

On Friday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said after a Cabinet meeting that Beirut had achieved “positive progress” in the Rome talks on border and prisoner issues.

Lebanon and Israel are holding US-mediated negotiations on implementing the framework agreement signed on June 26, which provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory, beginning with pilot areas where the Lebanese army would deploy and armed groups, including Hezbollah, would be disarmed.

Despite the ongoing negotiations, Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon have continued since March 2. According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, the attacks have killed 4,333 people and wounded 12,250 others.

Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, including areas held for decades as well as territory seized during the 2023-2024 war, where its forces advanced more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory.