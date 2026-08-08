Ai Ogura finishes second, Marco Bezzecchi takes third as Raul Fernandez crashes out

Jorge Martin wins British MotoGP Sprint to extend championship lead Ai Ogura finishes second, Marco Bezzecchi takes third as Raul Fernandez crashes out

Jorge Martin converted pole position into victory in the British MotoGP Sprint on Saturday, leading from start to finish at Silverstone to extend his championship advantage.

The championship leader remained in control throughout the 10-lap race, with Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura unable to mount a challenge.

Martin collected 12 championship points, while Ogura earned nine and factory Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi completed an all-Aprilia podium in third to take seven points.

Bezzecchi, who returned to competition this weekend after recovering from a fractured left collarbone sustained at the German Grand Prix, produced another strong performance after qualifying fifth.

His third-place finish moved him above Marc Marquez into third in the championship standings.

Marquez endured a difficult Sprint after starting sixth. The seven-time MotoGP world champion struggled with rear-tire wear and slipped to ninth, securing just one point.

The biggest disappointment came for Raul Fernandez, who had claimed a surprise second place in qualifying. The Trackhouse rider crashed out on the fourth lap.

Alex Marquez finished fourth, followed by Fabio Di Giannantonio in fifth and Pedro Acosta in sixth. Joan Mir placed seventh, while Franco Morbidelli took eighth.

Two-time MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who started 16th after failing to advance from Q1, finished 17th and failed to score.

The result increased Martin’s championship total to 220 points, giving him a 17-point advantage over Ogura, who moved to 203.

Bezzecchi climbed to third with 193 points, ahead of Marquez on 191, while Di Giannantonio remained fifth with 189. The top five riders are separated by 31 points.

The British Grand Prix, the 12th round of the 2026 MotoGP season, will begin at 12:00 GMT on Sunday, with Martin starting from pole.

Saturday’s Sprint results

Jorge Martin – 12 points Ai Ogura – 9 Marco Bezzecchi – 7 Alex Marquez – 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio – 5 Pedro Acosta – 4 Joan Mir – 3 Franco Morbidelli – 2 Marc Marquez – 1 Diogo Moreira – 0 Brad Binder – 0 Luca Marini – 0 Jack Miller – 0 Fabio Quartararo – 0 Enea Bastianini – 0 Alex Rins – 0 Francesco Bagnaia – 0 Pol Espargaro – 0 Augusto Fernandez – 0 Toprak Razgatlioglu – 0

Did Not Finish: Raul Fernandez, Cal Crutchlow, Iker Lecuona.