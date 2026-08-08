Yemen welcomes defense agreement among Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan

Yemen on Saturday welcomed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement signed by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, describing it as a strategic step to strengthen defense cooperation, collective deterrence and regional security.

In a statement, Yemen's Foreign Ministry said the agreement marked "a strategic step and an important milestone" in defense cooperation among the three countries.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the agreement in Mecca.

The pact considers an armed attack against any of the three countries an attack against all of them and aims to strengthen collective deterrence and expand defense cooperation.

The Yemeni Foreign Ministry said the agreement reflected "the shared political will to unify efforts, strengthen collective security and deterrence, and confront challenges and threats affecting the region's security and stability."

“The agreement is of particular importance in light of the escalating challenges and threats facing the region, foremost among them terrorist attacks, arms smuggling, and threats targeting neighboring countries and international maritime routes,” the ministry added.

The agreement follows years of consultations among Riyadh, Ankara and Islamabad aimed at strengthening defense cooperation and coordinating responses to shared security challenges based on their strategic interests.

It came amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz following the conflict between Iran and the US, which has raised concerns over global energy supplies and maritime security despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to preserve freedom of navigation.