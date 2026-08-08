Jorge Messi, who served as his son’s longtime agent, dies after prolonged illness in Rosario, Argentina

Lionel Messi’s father dies aged 68 Jorge Messi, who served as his son’s longtime agent, dies after prolonged illness in Rosario, Argentina

Jorge Messi, the father and longtime agent of Lionel Messi, died at the age of 68 in his native Rosario, the Argentine football star’s boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys announced Saturday.

“The Newell’s Old Boys Athletic Club bids farewell with profound sorrow and regret to Jorge Messi, who died at the age of 68 in the city of Rosario,” the club said.

It described Jorge Messi as the person who, alongside his wife, Celia Cuccittini, supported their son’s career “with vision, rigor and affection.”

Media reports said he died at a medical clinic after a prolonged illness, but the nature of the illness was not disclosed.

In a separate statement, the South American Football Confederation said: “CONMEBOL deeply regrets the death of Jorge Messi, father of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi.”

“We accompany Lionel, his family, friends and loved ones with respect and affection in this moment of profound grief. May he rest in peace,” it added.

Jorge Messi played a key role in his son’s career, accompanying him to Barcelona as a teenager and later representing him in contract negotiations and transfers.

His illness prevented him from attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, where Argentina finished ras unners-up.

Lionel Messi spent time with his father in Rosario after the tournament before returning to the US to resume playing for Inter Miami.