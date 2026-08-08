Emergency information officer Erick Thompson describes fire as one of ‘quickest-moving, fastest-growing’ wildfires region had seen

More than 20,000 forced to evacuate amid Canada wildfires Emergency information officer Erick Thompson describes fire as one of ‘quickest-moving, fastest-growing’ wildfires region had seen

More than 20,000 residents were ordered to evacuate communities near Okanagan Lake in British Columbia, Canada overnight as the fast-moving Bald Range wildfire destroyed homes and surged toward Summerland and Peachland.

Evacuation orders covered all of Summerland, home to about 12,000 people, while another 8,000 residents in and around Peachland were told to leave, according to local CTV News on Saturday.

The fire, first reported Friday evening, grew to 50 square kilometers within hours and overwhelmed the smaller community of Faulder.

Videos on social media showed homes burning as residents fled, while roads south toward Penticton became heavily congested with evacuees.

Emergency information officer Erick Thompson described it as one of the “quickest-moving, fastest-growing” wildfires the region had seen. He was eventually forced to leave the emergency operations center to evacuate his own family.

“I had to leave the EOC to come and get my family to leave this area. We’re heading South.”

He urged residents to leave quickly and support vulnerable neighbors.

“I don’t need to tell anybody that it’s troubling for everyone that this is happening to our community, but we have to be strong, (for) our loved ones, and especially for everyone who needs the help, needs the support. So, look in on your neighbors.”