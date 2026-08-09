Syria foils attempt to smuggle weapons, ammunition to Lebanon Security forces seize shipment of automatic rifles, RPG rounds, ammunition in joint operation in Tartus

Syrian authorities said Saturday they foiled an attempt to smuggle a shipment of weapons and ammunition from the western province of Tartus into Lebanon.

The Syrian Arab News Agency, SANA, reported that the Internal Security Forces in Tartus, in cooperation with the General Intelligence Service, thwarted the smuggling attempt in a joint security operation.

The operation resulted in the seizure of the entire shipment, which had been prepared for smuggling into Lebanese territory, said SANA.

The shipment included automatic rifles, RPG rounds, weapons magazines and types of ammunition, according to the agency.

Syria's new administration has been stepping up efforts to restore security and consolidate its control as part of plans to recover from the effects of the devastating war, rebuild the country, achieve stability and revive the nation.

On Dec. 8, 2024, Syrian rebels entered the national capital of Damascus and announced the overthrow of Bashar Assad's regime, which had ruled from 2000 to 2024. Assad had inherited power from his father, Hafez Assad, who ruled Syria from 1971 to 2000.