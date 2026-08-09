Police to target fraud, money laundering, online gambling and drug trafficking amid rise in offenses involving younger gang members

South Korea to launch nationwide crackdown on organized crime Police to target fraud, money laundering, online gambling and drug trafficking amid rise in offenses involving younger gang members

South Korea will launch a nationwide crackdown on organized and transnational crime on Monday, with a focus on younger gang members involved in fraud and money laundering, local media reported Sunday.

The Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) said the operation will run through Oct. 31 and target lucrative financial crimes, including organized fraud, illegal private lending, online gambling and money laundering, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

Police will also target criminals who flaunt wealth obtained through illegal activities on social media in an effort to intimidate the public.

The operation will also focus on drug trafficking, particularly synthetic drugs such as ketamine, as well as organized crimes involving foreign nationals.

The crackdown follows an increase in organized and transnational crime during the first half of the year.

Between March and June, police arrested 1,185 gang members, up 9.7% from the previous crackdown.

People in their 30s or younger accounted for 63.6% of those arrested.

