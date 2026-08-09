Rains, cyclones affect over 380,000 people across Philippines

The effects of enhanced southwest monsoon and tropical cyclones were felt by over 380,000 residents across eight regions in the Philippines, state media reported on Sunday.

At least 382,000 people or 110,000 families in eight regions have been affected by the combined effects of the recent enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat) and tropical cyclones Luis and Maymay, the Philippine News Agency reported, citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The death toll remained at six, while another seven were injured.

The weather disturbances also damaged 148 houses, including 138 partially and 10 completely destroyed.

Two of the fatalities were caused by a landslide triggered by heavy rain, two by a rockslide, and the remaining two by drowning and electrocution, according to official reports.

According to the council, 86 evacuation centers have been activated, sheltering 2,200 families or 7,300 persons. Another 1,132 families, or 3,700 persons, are staying outside evacuation centers.

