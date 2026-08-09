During visit, multifaceted relations between Ankara and Vienna, as well as regional and global issues to be discussed, says Türkiye’s head of communications

Austrian chancellor to visit Türkiye on Monday During visit, multifaceted relations between Ankara and Vienna, as well as regional and global issues to be discussed, says Türkiye’s head of communications

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker will pay an official visit to Türkiye on Monday at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran said Sunday.

“During the meetings to be held as part of the visit, the multifaceted relations between Türkiye and Austria will be comprehensively reviewed, and steps that can be taken to further develop the existing cooperation will be discussed,” Duran said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The talks are also expected to cover regional and global issues, he said.