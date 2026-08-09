Under plan, Britain would pledge to spend 3.5% of its GDP on defense, extend its nuclear umbrella to non-NATO countries not currently covered

UK premier presented with nuclear deterrent plan linked to EU single market return: Report Under plan, Britain would pledge to spend 3.5% of its GDP on defense, extend its nuclear umbrella to non-NATO countries not currently covered

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham was presented with a proposal to extend the UK's nuclear deterrent in Europe in exchange for rejoining the EU single market for goods, according to a report published Sunday.

The plan, proposed by former Conservative lawmaker Nick Boles, calls for Britain to promote the creation of a "European Confederation" linking the EU's free-trade zone with NATO's defense commitments, The Telegraph newspaper reported.

Under the plan, Britain would pledge to spend 3.5% of its gross domestic product on defense and extend its nuclear umbrella to non-NATO countries not currently covered by the Trident nuclear weapons system.

According to the report, Ukraine, Switzerland, Norway and the Western Balkan countries would also be invited to join the proposed framework.

In return, Britain would be invited to join the bloc's Single Market for goods without having to accept freedom of movement or membership of the Eurozone.

Boles told The Telegraph that a new strategy for European cooperation was needed because there was no guarantee US President Donald Trump, or a future US president, would "defend Europe as if it were Kansas."

"If we're trying to do a bilateral negotiation in which we try to persuade the EU to have us have access to the single market for goods, we will fail," he said.

However, Boles, who held several ministerial positions previously, went on to say that if the UK makes a proposal that solves other problems the EU has, like Ukraine, "that’s the possibility where the selling might be easier."

"We can explain this isn't just a selfish British deal, it's a deal you can use to solve other problems yourselves," he said.

The Telegraph previously reported that former Prime Minister Keir Starmer had approached the EU with a proposal to give Britain access to the single market for goods.

According to the newspaper, Brussels rejected the proposal because it was unwilling to grant Britain special treatment while it remained outside the bloc.

Separately, a government source told The Telegraph that proposals were being drawn up for how UK-EU cooperation could be deepened.

These proposals are expected to be discussed later this year, according to the report.