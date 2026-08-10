Peru says 11 citizens killed, 114 missing in Russia-Ukraine war Foreign Ministry says 459 citizens joined war, with 3 captured by Ukrainian forces

Peru's Foreign Ministry said Sunday that 11 Peruvian citizens have been killed and 114 remain missing after joining the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a statement, the ministry said that 31 Peruvians had been evacuated from Russia and that 459 had officially been identified as having joined the war.

"According to official data, it has been determined that 459 Peruvian citizens participated in the war; unfortunately, 11 of them lost their lives, 114 are missing and three were captured by the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The ministry also said the consular section of Peru's Embassy in Russia was handling the repatriation of two young Peruvians in distress. It added that two more Peruvian citizens returned to the country at the end of July after their consular procedures were completed.

The ministry warned Peruvians against responding to fake job offers related to the Russia-Ukraine war, citing the risk of falling victim to human trafficking networks.

It also reminded citizens that official government authorization is required to serve in the armed forces of a foreign country.

It urged people to report human traffickers involved in such operations to the Public Prosecutor's Office and the National Police.

Victims and their relatives can also contact Peru's consulates in Moscow and Warsaw, which handle consular matters concerning the Ukraine region, the ministry said.

According to reports in the Peruvian national media, families of Peruvians who joined the Russian army gathered outside the Russian Embassy in Lima to demand that their relatives, particularly those who were wounded, be brought back to Peru and that authorities provide information about their whereabouts.

A spokesperson for the families said they had received information indicating that at least 150 Peruvians had been killed but stressed that the figure had not yet been officially confirmed.

The Peruvian government has requested assistance from the International Committee of the Red Cross to help locate missing citizens.