Chris Murphy says continued fighting is weakening US, strengthening Iran and driving up prices

US senator says Trump has ‘lost’ Iran war Chris Murphy says continued fighting is weakening US, strengthening Iran and driving up prices

US Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said Sunday that President Donald Trump has “lost this war” with Iran, arguing that continued fighting is weakening the US while strengthening Tehran.

“America is weaker. Iran is stronger,” Murphy told NBC, saying he would support even a “bad deal” to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

He said the cost of reopening the strategic waterway was rising as negotiations remained stalled.

Iranian officials have demanded reparations, the lifting of sanctions and a halt to US military operations, according to The Washington Times.

“The war needs to end because every day that the war continues, America gets weaker, Iran gets stronger, and people here in the United States get screwed as prices go up and up and up,” Murphy said.

Murphy said he would oppose funding to continue the war but would support replenishing US munitions after the conflict ends.