Swiss mountains see record-breaking heat Weather agency extends heat wave warnings to cover most of country

Swiss mountain regions are experiencing record-high temperatures as a heat wave grips Europe, broadcaster Swissinfo reported Monday.

In Meiringen, in the canton of Bern, located at an altitude of 600 meters (1,969 feet), temperatures reached 34.6C (94.3F) on Sunday, marking a record high for the town in August.

While high temperatures were recorded in the mountains, MeteoSwiss reportedly extended its heat wave warnings to cover most of the country.

On Sunday, temperatures climbed to 17C (62.6F) at Santis, 2,502 meters (8,209 feet) above sea level, 29C (84.2F) in Engelberg, at 1,013 meters (3,323 feet), and 27C (80.6F) in Davos, at 1,205 meters (3,953 feet), with all three marking daily temperature records.