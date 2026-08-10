New number breaks previous record from July when 165 people made crossing on single boat

Small boat carrying record 230 migrants crosses English Channel to UK New number breaks previous record from July when 165 people made crossing on single boat

A small boat carrying 230 people crossed the English Channel to the UK over the weekend, setting a record for the number of people making the crossing in a single vessel, local media reported Monday.

The boat arrived in the UK on Saturday, surpassing the previous record set in July, when 165 people crossed the Channel in a single vessel, the BBC reported.

The Home Office confirmed that a total of 258 migrants aboard four boats crossed the Channel to the UK on Saturday.

A Home Office spokesperson told the BBC that this latest incident demonstrated the "reckless and dangerous tactics employed by criminal gangs ... who continue to put lives at risk by cramming ever greater numbers of people onto unseaworthy vessels."

Despite the record number aboard the single vessel, overall Channel crossings have declined this year.

Nearly 14,820 people have reached the UK by small boat so far, according to provisional Home Office data cited by the BBC, representing a 43% drop year on year and a 16% decline compared with the same time in 2024.