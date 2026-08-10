Average temperature was 2.6C (4.7F) above normal, with records broken at dozens of weather stations

July ties record as Spain’s hottest month as exceptional heat grips traditionally cooler north Average temperature was 2.6C (4.7F) above normal, with records broken at dozens of weather stations

Spain has tied its record for the hottest month ever, with exceptional heat reaching even the country’s traditionally cooler north, according to preliminary July data released Monday by national weather agency AEMET.

The average temperature across mainland Spain reached 25.7C (78.3F), 2.6C (4.7F) above the 1991-2020 average, tying July 2022 as the hottest month since nationwide records began in 1961.

Some of the most striking anomalies were recorded in northern Spain, where cool nights and milder summers have traditionally offered a refuge from the intense heat experienced farther south.

Temperatures averaged around 5C (9F) above normal in parts of northern Navarra and Aragon, near the French border, and around 4C (7.2F) above normal in the Basque Country, La Rioja, Galicia and inland Catalonia.

Across Spain, 33 main weather stations recorded their hottest average July temperatures since their respective records began. Thirty-one broke records for average maximum temperatures and 21 for average minimum temperatures. At 16 stations, records were broken across all three measures.

The heat was also remarkably persistent. AEMET said temperatures were exceptionally high during virtually the entire month, with only a brief period from July 25-27 when daytime and nighttime temperatures returned to normal or slightly cooler levels.

While northern Spain recorded some of the largest anomalies, southern Spain remained hotter in absolute terms.

The highest temperature recorded at one of Spain’s main weather stations was 44.2C (111.6F) in Murcia on July 23, followed by 43.9C (111F) at Granada Airport on July 22.

The Balearic Islands experienced an even greater temperature anomaly than mainland Spain, averaging 28.1C (82.6F), or 3C (5.4F) above normal.

The record-tying month also forms part of a longer-term warming trend. Eight of the 10 hottest Julys recorded in Spain since 1961 have occurred in the 21st century.