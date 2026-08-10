It comes after temperatures of at least 30.6C recorded on Sunday, bringing total number of 30C-plus days this year to 35, a new UK record

UK weather agency warns of possible red weather warnings ahead of new heat wave It comes after temperatures of at least 30.6C recorded on Sunday, bringing total number of 30C-plus days this year to 35, a new UK record

Britain's Met Office said Monday that a rare red weather warning may be put in place as temperatures are forecast to reach 36C (96.8F) ahead of a new heat wave.

Thursday will most likely be the hottest day of the week, with a small chance temperatures could rise even higher than 36C (96.8F), Sky News reported, citing Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan.

It comes after temperatures of at least 30.6C (96.8F) were recorded on Sunday, bringing the total number of 30C-plus days this year to 35, a new UK record.

Morgan said temperatures are likely to reach the mid-30s across much of the country on Wednesday and, in England and Wales, again on Thursday.

He said that the Met Office "sometimes issue extreme heat warnings, amber and red warnings, which we did back in June, so that's under consideration at the moment."

Last month, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said Britain recorded 2,877 excess deaths during the May and June heat waves, nearly double the 1,504 excess deaths recorded during the summer of 2025.

Separately, a drought has recently been declared across Wales amid deteriorating conditions caused by sustained high temperatures, while a drought was also declared last month across half of England following record-low rainfall and prolonged high temperatures.