Türkiye’s Mehmet Kazan wins para golf title in Germany

Erdogan Karacol
10 August 2026•Update: 10 August 2026
Turkish para golfer Mehmet Kazan won the International Bavarian Championship for Golfers with Disability in Germany on Sunday, finishing four strokes under par.
According to a statement from the Turkish Golf Federation, 73 golfers from 11 countries competed for medals at the tournament, held at Schloss Elkofen Golf Course.
Kazan, a member of Türkiye’s national team for golfers with disabilities, claimed the title with a total gross score of 138, finishing four strokes under par.