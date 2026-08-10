National team golfer finishes 4 strokes under par in tournament featuring 73 competitors from 11 countries

Türkiye’s Mehmet Kazan wins para golf title in Germany National team golfer finishes 4 strokes under par in tournament featuring 73 competitors from 11 countries

Turkish para golfer Mehmet Kazan won the International Bavarian Championship for Golfers with Disability in Germany on Sunday, finishing four strokes under par.

According to a statement from the Turkish Golf Federation, 73 golfers from 11 countries competed for medals at the tournament, held at Schloss Elkofen Golf Course.

Kazan, a member of Türkiye’s national team for golfers with disabilities, claimed the title with a total gross score of 138, finishing four strokes under par.