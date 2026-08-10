Some 179,789 passengers fly aboard 935 flights, while both incoming and outgoing traffic, as well as international and domestic flights show balanced operational intensity, according to airport authority HEAS

Istanbul’s Asian hub Sabiha Gokcen Airport breaks new daily passenger record Some 179,789 passengers fly aboard 935 flights, while both incoming and outgoing traffic, as well as international and domestic flights show balanced operational intensity, according to airport authority HEAS

The Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport, located on the Asian side of the Turkish metropolis, saw its busiest day ever with 179,789 passengers aboard 935 flights on Aug. 9, according to the air hub’s authority, Airport Management and Aeronautical Industries (HEAS).

Some 56.5% of the record-breaking day’s flights were international and 43.5% were domestic, while 56% of passenger traffic was on international flights and 44% was on domestic flights.

Incoming passengers made up 50.4% of the total traffic, and outgoing passengers accounted for 49.6%, marking a balanced operational intensity.

Faruk Kacir, general manager of HEAS, said the new record for the airport’s operational capacity served as a testament to its service quality and trust.

“We will continue to take the Sabiha Gokcen Airport much further and achieve new successes with our commitment to uninterrupted and safe operations,” he said.

The authority, HEAS, and terminal operator Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen (ISG) managed the heavy passenger and flight traffic throughout the day, with the authority ensuring air traffic, apron, runway and other airport operations were carried out without interruptions, while ISG teams managed passenger flow, security, cleaning, guidance and passenger experience processes.

The coordinated efforts ensured operational continuity despite the high volume, while the previous record of 174,325 passengers aboard 919 flights, set Aug. 2, 2026, was updated in a new announcement to reflect the latest record.