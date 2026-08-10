Box-like tomb found in a previously unidentified necropolis, expanding the archaeological record of Aspendos, an ancient Greco-Roman city best known for its remarkably preserved theater

Likely wrestler’s tomb some 2,400 years old discovered in Türkiye's ancient city of Aspendos Box-like tomb found in a previously unidentified necropolis, expanding the archaeological record of Aspendos, an ancient Greco-Roman city best known for its remarkably preserved theater

Archaeologists have uncovered a tomb dating back some 2,400 years, believed to belong to a wrestler at Aspendos, an ancient city in southern Türkiye renowned for its remarkably preserved Roman theater.

The cist tomb – a stone box-like structure – dating from the last quarter of the fifth century BC to the fourth century BC, was discovered in the Eastern Necropolis, an area whose existence within the ancient city had not previously been identified, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said Monday.

“In excavations we are doing at the ancient city of Aspendos, we have made a very important discovery that sheds light on the city’s Classical-period history,” Ersoy said in a post on NSosyal, a Turkish social media platform.

Ersoy said artifacts found inside the tomb, including Aspendos coins depicting wrestlers, suggest that the person buried there was connected to sports and may himself have been a wrestler from the city.

He said the archaeological work at Aspendos would continue to help fill gaps in the historical record.

Located near the modern-day town of Serik in the Antalya province, whose scenic splendors draw millions of tourists every year, Aspendos was an important ancient settlement in the region of Pamphylia. It is best known today for its large Roman theater, built in the second century AD and among the best-preserved ancient theaters in the Mediterranean.

The newly identified Eastern Necropolis adds to the archaeological record of an earlier period of the city’s history, offering researchers further evidence about how its inhabitants lived and buried their dead.