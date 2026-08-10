Reporters examined hundreds of thousands of surveillance files from federal archive office, federal and cantonal police departments

Swiss police spied on government ministers for decades: Report Reporters examined hundreds of thousands of surveillance files from federal archive office, federal and cantonal police departments

Dozens of Swiss government officials were secretly monitored by police between 1930 and 1989, according to local media reports on Sunday.

The monitoring involved at least 39 government ministers during the so-called "Secret Files Scandal," news outlet Swiss Info reported, citing weekly SonntagsZeitung newspaper.

It came after reporters examined hundreds of thousands of surveillance files from the federal archive office and federal and cantonal police departments.

According to the report, many of the files were first opened when the future government ministers became politically active in their younger years.

In one case, police also spied on former Swiss President Ruth Dreifuss, who served as government minister between 1993 and 2002, for her opposition to the Vietnam

​​​​​​​War.

Switzerland’s first female government minister, Elisabeth Kopp, who served from 1984 until 1989, was also monitored after her father heavily invested in a business in Hungary.

Secret monitoring ended in 1989 following public outcry.

