UEFA, AFC, CONCACAF say issue is about ‘integrity of the game,’ call for greater accountability from FIFA leadership

Major football confederations accuse FIFA leadership of ‘breach of trust’ UEFA, AFC, CONCACAF say issue is about ‘integrity of the game,’ call for greater accountability from FIFA leadership

UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) on Monday accused FIFA leadership of a “fundamental breach of trust” over its handling of a proposal to sell a stake in World Cup commercial rights.

In a joint statement, the three confederations said the dispute was ultimately about “the integrity of the game” and called for greater accountability from FIFA leadership.

“Football is the world’s greatest shared passion. It belongs to no individual and no institution,” they said, adding that the sport belongs to players, fans, clubs, member associations and institutions entrusted with protecting its future.

The statement said FIFA’s recent letter to its vice presidents and 211 member associations acknowledged mistakes in the process but characterized them as a communication failure.

The confederations argued that the issue went beyond communication, saying the proposal was advanced on a compressed timeline without meaningful consultation and with a deadline that limited member associations’ ability to properly examine its terms.

They also said FIFA had failed to acknowledge that the proposal itself was fundamentally flawed, describing the attempt to sell an interest in the World Cup as a serious failure of judgment and a breach of trust with the institutions FIFA is meant to serve.

Call for third-party review

The confederations called for an independent third-party review of the episode, saying FIFA should not conduct the investigation itself or through its staff or other football stakeholders.

They also urged the preservation of all relevant documents and records.

The statement raised further concerns about a recent leadership meeting in Morocco, saying FIFA’s own account showed that only one elected official attended and that no FIFA Council members or member associations were invited.

Instead, the meeting was attended by senior FIFA staff serving on the management committee.

The confederations said the decision to summon a select group of management committee members abroad rather than have FIFA leadership address the issue at its headquarters in Zurich further reinforced their concerns about the organization’s governance.

They said the episode showed a pattern of conduct inconsistent with FIFA’s role as a custodian of football.

“There is silence where there should be accountability, distance where there should be openness. These are not the qualities football deserves in its leadership,” they said.

The statement came after UEFA reiterated that it would continue to boycott FIFA competitions despite FIFA President Gianni Infantino withdrawing the proposal and apologizing for its handling. FIFA abandoned the plan after it triggered widespread opposition from football bodies.

UEFA had previously said its member associations would boycott FIFA competitions if the proposal proceeded.