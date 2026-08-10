For her 'Flamenco on Fire' project, Aguilera will be joined by guitarist Marcos de Silvia and vocalist Miguel 'El Lavi'

Spanish flamenco dancer Christina Aguilera to kick up her heels in Istanbul For her 'Flamenco on Fire' project, Aguilera will be joined by guitarist Marcos de Silvia and vocalist Miguel 'El Lavi'

Spanish flamenco dancer Christina Aguilera will perform in Istanbul on Aug. 26 as part of her “Flamenco on Fire” project.

The performance, which brings the traditional spirit of flamenco together with a contemporary stage approach, will take place at the amphitheater in Kadikoy’s Ozgurluk Park.

Aguilera will be joined by guitarist Marcos de Silvia and vocalist Miguel “El Lavi.”

Born in Granada, Aguilera has worked throughout her career with leading flamenco artists including Fuensanta La Moneta, Eva Yerbabuena, Antonio Canales, and Farruquito.

De Silvia, a young guitarist trained at the Cristina Heeren Flamenco Foundation in Seville, and El Lavi, a vocalist from Jerez de la Frontera, a city known for its strong flamenco tradition, will accompany Aguilera during the performance.

