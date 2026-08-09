Pontiff calls on international community 'to support efforts aimed at bringing about immediate ceasefire' in northeastern African nation

Pope Leo voices concern over 'tragic' situation in Sudan Pontiff calls on international community 'to support efforts aimed at bringing about immediate ceasefire' in northeastern African nation

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday expressed his concern over the ongoing "tragic" situation in Sudan, calling on the international community to support efforts aimed at bringing about an immediate ceasefire.

"I renew my appeal to those in authority to guarantee humanitarian corridors for the civilian population," the pontiff said following the Angelus prayer at St. Peter's Square, the Vatican News reported.

He expressed his concern, citing in particular to the Sudanese city of el-Obeid, and called on the international community "to support efforts aimed at bringing about an immediate ceasefire."

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has continued since 2023, following disputes over integrating the paramilitary force into the regular military. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

As of the end of June, the International Organization for Migration had recorded about 8.69 million internally displaced people in the North African nation, along with more than 4.64 million people who returned to areas inside the country or from abroad.

Turning to the war between Russia and Ukraine, Pope Leo highlighted how "tragic episodes" are not only continuing but are multiplying, leading to a rising number of civilian causalities.

"I stand with the families of the victims, the wounded, and all those who are suffering as a result of the ongoing conflict," he added.