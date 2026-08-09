- Health authorities register over 1,000 new infections in last 24 hours, according to health directorate

Death toll rises to 873 as 6 more children die of measles-like symptoms in Bangladesh - Health authorities register over 1,000 new infections in last 24 hours, according to health directorate

By SM Najmus Sakib

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) - Health authorities in Bangladesh reported on Sunday the death of six more children due to measles-like symptoms, with over 1,000 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.

The total number of measles-linked fatalities rose to 873, including 98 deaths since mid-March of this year, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS).

In the same period, authorities recorded 988 new suspected cases and 75 laboratory-confirmed infections, bringing the total to 136,320 and 17,115, respectively.

Bangladesh, a South Asian country of around 175 million people, has struggled to contain the outbreak recognized in April, and has become the nation most affected by measles, according to the World Health Organization.

The WHO said Bangladesh had previously achieved herd immunity against measles but lost that protection in recent years because of declining vaccination coverage.

The Health Ministry has vaccinated more than 18.48 million children since April 5.