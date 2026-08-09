US officials view Netanyahu’s rejection as ‘case of election politics,’ according to Israel’s Channel 12

US ‘untroubled’ by Israel’s rejection of Trump’s Gaza plan: Report US officials view Netanyahu’s rejection as ‘case of election politics,’ according to Israel’s Channel 12

The US administration “is not troubled” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rejection of a US-backed roadmap for Gaza and views his remarks as “a case of election politics,” Israeli media reported Sunday.

“We are not troubled by those comments from Netanyahu,” a senior US source told Israel’s Channel 12.

“We understand his political needs [in this election period]. We have no problem with that, as long as he continues to do what we ask — especially as regards reining in the strikes in Gaza,” the source added.

Early Sunday, Netanyahu rejected a 15-point roadmap endorsed by US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace that calls for an Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, insisting that his army will remain in Gaza until Hamas is disarmed.

According to the channel, Netanyahu spoke last week with Trump’s envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner and told him that he did not believe Hamas would agree to disarm.

Netanyahu, however, claimed that he was prepared to give the roadmap a chance by limiting Israeli attacks in Gaza and refraining from deploying the army outside the Yellow Line separating areas occupied by the army and zones where Palestinians are allowed to move. The Yellow Line constitutes around 70% of the Gaza Strip.

The channel said US officials believe that Netanyahu has abided by his pledge of not carrying attacks in Gaza over the last five days.

According to the outlet, US officials believe they can now tell Hamas that no attacks have been reported in Gaza for five days and that Israeli forces have remained behind the Yellow Line and that the group needs to start disarming.

The Israeli army has killed more than 73,000 people and injured over 174,000 others in a brutal offensive in Gaza since October 2023.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025 as part of the first phase of Trump’s Gaza plan, Israel has continued its daily attacks, killing at least 1,258 people and wounded 4,139 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The second phase of Trump’s plan envisages the transfer of administration in Gaza to a Palestinian technocratic committee, deploying an international stabilization force, placing weapons under the responsibility of the National Committee for Gaza Administration under international supervision, alongside a phased Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction efforts.

Israel insists that disarmament must be completed before any withdrawal, while the roadmap announced by the Board of Peace and accepted by Hamas calls for the two steps to be implemented gradually and in parallel.

​​​​​​​On Sunday, Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to the roadmap agreed with mediators and the Board of Peace to complete the second phase of Trump’s plan for Gaza.