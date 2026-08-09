'One of the most important underwater archaeological discoveries of recent years,' says Italian culture minister

Roman shipwreck thought to be over 2,000-years-old discovered off Italy coast 'One of the most important underwater archaeological discoveries of recent years,' says Italian culture minister

An ancient Roman shipwreck believed to be more than 2,000 years old has been discovered off the coast of Sicily, according to local media reports.

The ancient shipwreck presumably dating back to between the 2nd and 1st centuries BC, was discovered by divers from Italy's police, known as the Carabinieri Art Squad, after a tip-off from a fisherman, ANSA news agency reported on Saturday.

The vessel, measuring 69ft (20m) long and 20ft (6m) wide, was discovered approximately three miles off the coast of Mazara del Vallo, at a depth of 46 meters (151ft.)

Italy‘s Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli hailed the rare discovery as "one of the most important underwater archaeological discoveries of recent years."

"The sea continues to bring back precious fragments of our history," said Giuli.

The minister also noted that research will continue to unravel its history and deliver it to the community."



