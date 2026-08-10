Rockfall at Egypt’s Sukari gold mine kills 1 worker, injures 5 Underground operations suspended at mine as authorities investigate accident

One worker was killed and five others injured Sunday when a rockfall occurred inside an underground tunnel at the Sukari gold mine in Egypt’s Eastern Desert region, the Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ministry said.

The injured workers were taken to a hospital in the Red Sea city of Marsa Alam, where their conditions were reported to be stable.

Underground operations in the affected area were temporarily suspended pending safety checks, the ministry said.

Authorities also opened an investigation into the cause of the accident and ordered a review of safety procedures before underground work resumes.

Located near Marsa Alam, Sukari is Egypt’s largest and first modern gold mine, with both open-pit and underground operations.

The mine produces around half a million ounces of gold annually.