Police launch investigations into attacks in Khayelitsha, Langa and Gugulethu, which also left 2 people injured

11 killed in separate shootings in South Africa's Cape Town Police launch investigations into attacks in Khayelitsha, Langa and Gugulethu, which also left 2 people injured

At least 11 people were killed in three separate shootings in the Cape Town metropolitan area, South African police said Sunday.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said investigations had been launched into the shootings in Khayelitsha, Langa and Gugulethu townships.

Three men aged 25, 31 and 35 were shot and killed in an attack in the Lingelethu West area of Khayelitsha, police said.

In a second shooting on Winnie Mandela Street in the KwaLanga area of Langa, four men and one woman were killed.

A third attack in the Barcelona informal settlement in Gugulethu left two men and one woman dead and two others injured, according to police.

Additional police teams were deployed to the areas where the shootings occurred as well as other locations considered high risk, SAPS said.

Western Cape Provincial Police Commissioner Lieut. Gen. Sizakhele Dyantyi said the motive for the attacks had not yet been determined and urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

Dyantyi announced a reward of 100,000 South African rand ($6,185) for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators. He said gang violence and illegal firearms remained major security challenges in the province.