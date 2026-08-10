Israeli occupiers cut down dozens of fruit trees in Jenin, attack farmers and activists near Ramallah

Israeli army evicts Palestinian family, turns West Bank home into military post Israeli occupiers cut down dozens of fruit trees in Jenin, attack farmers and activists near Ramallah

The Israeli army forced a Palestinian family from their home and turned it into a military post Sunday as Israeli occupiers carried out attacks on Palestinians and farmland across the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces raided the home in Arraba, south of Jenin, ordered the family out and told the owner that troops would remain there until Sunday evening, local sources told Anadolu.

The army also closed the Arraba junction and the road leading west toward Yabad, disrupting movement on a key route connecting the area with nearby towns.

Elsewhere in Jenin governorate, Israeli occupiers cut down dozens of fruit trees on Palestinian land in Khirbet Farasin, including some around 10 years old.

Local sources said the area has faced repeated attacks, with hundreds of trees cut down during the previous agricultural season.

Near Ramallah, Israeli occupiers attacked farmers in the eastern part of Al-Mughayyir village, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa. Residents confronted the attackers, with no injuries reported.

Israeli forces later entered the village, detained two Palestinians, Alaa and Hani Abu Aliya, and fired tear gas, Wafa said.

In a separate incident east of Ramallah, the Al-Baidar rights group said Israeli occupiers attacked the Arab al-Kaabneh community and assaulted several activists who were there supporting local residents.

Israeli occupiers have carried out around 12,500 attacks across the occupied West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, killing 82 Palestinians, starting 890 fires and establishing 200 illegal settlement outposts, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

​​​​​​​During the same period, attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers in the West Bank have killed more than 1,182 Palestinians, injured around 13,000 and led to the arrest of 24,600 others, according to official Palestinian figures.