CENTCOM says it also disabled 2 vessels and boarded 2 others

US military says it redirected 55 commercial vessels while enforcing Iran blockade CENTCOM says it also disabled 2 vessels and boarded 2 others

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Sunday that American forces redirected 55 commercial vessels, disabled two and boarded two others as part of strict enforcement of a US blockade against Iran.

CENTCOM said in a post on the US social media platform X that US sailors were standing watch aboard the USS Ross (DDG 71), one of more than 20 US warships deployed to the Middle East in support of military missions, including enforcement of the blockade.

The command did not provide additional details about the vessels or the circumstances surrounding the actions in its post.

Iran has been engaged in a conflict with the US since February, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Tehran. It retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf countries hosting US assets.

The US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire in April and subsequently signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

The deal, however, collapsed last month, with the two sides exchanging attacks for nearly two weeks before US President Donald Trump abruptly halted the bombardment amid reports of talks to resolve the conflict.