Pentagon urges US defense firms to accelerate weapons production amid depleted stocks: Report Directive comes as Iran war depletes key US munitions stocks, including Patriot, THAAD interceptors, Washington Post reports

The Pentagon has ordered US defense companies to accelerate weapons production and deliveries as the Iran war has depleted key US munitions stockpiles, according to a media report on Saturday.

The Washington Post reported that Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg told defense industry leaders in a memo Wednesday that they have 21 days to submit plans to "drive significantly faster, more aggressive delivery schedules and/or increased production for critical capabilities."

"Years-long development cycles are not acceptable," wrote Feinberg. "We must dramatically accelerate our program schedules and expand our production capacity now."

The directive comes as the Pentagon seeks to replenish stocks of weapons, including Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors. The Center for Strategic and International Studies said the global inventory of Patriot missiles had fallen from about 2,200 before the war to fewer than 827, while THAAD stocks dropped from 452 to less than 278.

The Pentagon has also pursued framework agreements with major defense contractors and technology firms to expand production. But those agreements are nonbinding and depend on congressional funding.

"Almost nothing has been contracted, and that's the problem," said Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed the Feinberg memo, saying it "will inform the fiscal year 2028 budget submitted to Congress for funding" and is consistent with efforts to rebuild the US defense industrial base.

The Pentagon's push comes as a $1.15 trillion defense spending bill remains stalled in Congress, potentially delaying efforts to rapidly expand weapons production.