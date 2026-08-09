Houthis claim they hit Saudi Aramco facility with drone, saying it was in response to alleged Saudi drone attacks on Yemen’s Saada, Hajjah provinces

Saudi authorities extinguish Jizan Aramco fire, Houthis claim responsibility Houthis claim they hit Saudi Aramco facility with drone, saying it was in response to alleged Saudi drone attacks on Yemen’s Saada, Hajjah provinces

Saudi Arabia said Sunday that firefighting teams extinguished a fire that broke out at a Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) facility in Jizan, with the Yemeni Houthis claiming responsibility for attacking the site.

On the US social media platform X, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said they carried out the attack with a drone, claiming that it was in response to alleged Saudi drone attacks on Yemen’s Saada and Hajjah provinces.

Saudi officials did not respond to the group's latest statement, but the Saudi Energy Ministry said the incident did not result in any casualties.

