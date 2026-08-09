Israeli forces shell southern Lebanese villages after Rome talks Shelling targets 4 villages in Nabatieh governorate, according to Lebanese media

Israeli artillery shelling hit four villages in Lebanon’s southern Nabatieh governorate early Sunday, days after Beirut and Tel Aviv concluded a seventh round of US-sponsored talks in Rome aimed at ending Israel's attacks and securing withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) said the area between the towns of Mayfadoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah came under intermittent Israeli artillery shelling.

The bombardment targeted the Ali al-Taher hill on the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, as well as the outskirts of Zawtar, Mayfadoun, and Doha Kfar Rumman. Information on casualties was not immediately available.



The Israeli army also carried out a large explosion in the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah.

Separately, warplanes flew over Bekaa Valley and Mount Lebanon, while drones were seen over the southern suburbs of Beirut, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reported "positive progress" in the Rome negotiations with Israel that concluded on Thursday.

Lebanon and Israel signed a US-mediated framework agreement on June 26, which calls for a phased Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory, beginning with pilot zones, in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups, in a clear reference to Hezbollah.

Despite the ongoing talks, Israel continues its attacks in Lebanon, which have killed 4,333 people, wounded 12,250 others, and displaced over 1 million since March 2, according to official Lebanese figures.