Houthi missile and drone attack also targets residential areas and port workers' housing, official Yemeni sources say

7 killed, 35 injured as Houthis bomb Yemen’s Mokha port near Bab al-Mandeb Strait Houthi missile and drone attack also targets residential areas and port workers' housing, official Yemeni sources say

At least seven civilians and military personnel were killed and around 35 others injured Sunday in a Houthi attack on western Yemen's Mokha port near the Bab al-Mandab Strait and nearby residential areas, according to official Yemeni sources.

Citing a military source in Yemen’s Joint Forces the Yemeni Armed Forces Media Center said that the attack involved more than 25 ballistic missiles, intensive waves of drones and an explosive-laden boat, mainly targeting Mokha Port.

The attack damaged parts of the quay and facilities used to service ships and handle cargo and livestock, while shrapnel also struck residential areas, apartments and gatherings near the passport and civil registry office, reaching the Golden Star Hotel, the source added.

The Houthis also attempted to target the solar power station supplying Mokha with electricity, but failed to hit it as air defenses confronted successive aerial threats, it added.

The seven fatalities and 35 injuries resulted from Houthi shelling of the port and residential neighborhoods in the western city of Mokha in Taiz province, a medical source told the government-run Saba news agency.

A government source said port employees were among those wounded after the port and workers' housing were targeted.

Yemeni air defenses also intercepted Houthi drones over the city, while government forces thwarted an attempt by a Houthi booby-trapped boat to target the port's pier, according to military sources cited by Saba.

The pro-government National Resistance Forces also said that they had downed 11 Houthi drones that took part in the attack on Mokha.

Saba earlier reported Houthi drone and missile strikes on residential neighborhoods in Mokha.

Deputy Information Minister Fayyad Alnoman said the attack had caused extensive damage to buildings, the port’s pier, commercial goods and food supplies.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said his group carried out what he called a “large-scale and high-quality military operation” targeting “Saudi military concentrations and weapons depots in the Mokha area.”

Saree said the attack involved ballistic missiles and drones, claiming that the strikes caused extensive damage to military equipment and weapons and killed and wounded dozens.

One of Yemen’s major seaports, Mokha is located near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a strategic maritime chokepoint linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. The port is controlled by Yemeni government forces.

Separately, Al Hudaydah Governor Al-Hassan Taher survived an assassination attempt after a Houthi ballistic missile targeted his residence in the government-held Al-Khawkhah district in western Yemen, according to the local Aljoumhouriya TV.

There was no immediate Houthi comment on the report.

Fighting has periodically intensified along several Yemeni fronts since last month, leaving dozens of people dead and wounded on both sides.

Yemen had been under a relative lull since April 2022 after nearly 12 years of war between government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, and the Iranian-backed Houthis, who seized control of the capital Sanaa and large parts of the country in 2014.