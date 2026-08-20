Manchester City enter post-Guardiola era as Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle appoint new managers; Manchester United start first full season under Michael Carrick

Premier League preview: Arsenal look to defend crown as rivals rebuild Manchester City enter post-Guardiola era as Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle appoint new managers; Manchester United start first full season under Michael Carrick

The Premier League returns later this week with Arsenal seeking to defend their crown, Manchester City beginning life after Pep Guardiola and several of England’s biggest clubs entering new managerial eras.

Arsenal ended a 22-year drought for the league title last season and begin the new campaign with Mikel Arteta still at the helm, giving them an advantage in continuity.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United have appointed new managers, while Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United begin their first full seasons under Roberto De Zerbi and Michael Carrick, respectively.

Opening weekend

The season begins on Thursday with Arsenal hosting promoted Coventry City.

Saturday’s fixtures are Hull City against Manchester United, Ipswich Town playing Sunderland, and Brentford going against Tottenham.

Manchester City host Bournemouth and Newcastle face Liverpool on Sunday, while Chelsea visit Fulham on Monday.

Arsenal set standard

Arsenal enter the campaign as the team to beat.

Arteta’s side combined defensive solidity and consistency to secure the title last season, and has been strengthened rather than undergoing a major rebuild.

The headline addition is Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, whose £75 million ($101 million) move from Newcastle ranks among the biggest Premier League transfers of the summer.

Guimaraes adds ball-winning ability, energy and attacking threat to a midfield already comprising Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Martin Zubimendi.

Greek winger Christos Tzolis has also arrived from Club Brugge, providing another option on the left following Leandro Trossard’s move to Istanbul club Besiktas.

Arsenal’s challenge will be to maintain their intensity while balancing domestic football with another demanding Champions League campaign, having reached last season’s final before losing to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties.

City face biggest transformation

Manchester City face a very different challenge after a decade under Guardiola.

Enzo Maresca, a former Guardiola assistant who most recently managed Chelsea, inherits a squad with formidable attacking options led by Erling Haaland.

City, however, have lost significant experience in midfield and defense.

Rodri joined Barcelona for around £65.4 million, ending a seven-year spell in Manchester, while Bernardo Silva left at the end of his contract to join Real Madrid.

Netherlands international Tijjani Reijnders is also set to join Al-Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia, while center-backs Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji and John Stones have departed.

City’s only major senior signing has been Elliot Anderson, whose £116 million move from Nottingham Forest briefly made him the most expensive British player.

Anderson adds energy and physicality, but is not a direct replacement for Rodri as a defensive anchor and deep-lying playmaker.

City’s 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield, Maresca’s first competitive match in charge, underlined the scale of the rebuilding task.

Liverpool begin another new chapter

Liverpool are another major contender undergoing a significant reset after finishing fifth last season.

Andoni Iraola has replaced Arne Slot as head coach after leading Bournemouth into European competition.

Liverpool have lost major figures on defense, with Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate departing, while Joe Gomez is expected to miss the start of the campaign with injury.

Jeremy Jacquet arrived from Rennes in a £60 million deal, while Ronald Araujo joined on loan from Barcelona.

Liverpool must also adjust to the departure of Mohamed Salah, who joined Turkish club Trabzonspor after nine years at Anfield. Victor Munoz has arrived from Osasuna as an attacking option, but replacing Salah will be a major challenge.

Liverpool will expect more from Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak after difficult first seasons at the club.

Wirtz struggled for consistency, while Isak’s campaign was disrupted by a serious ankle injury. Both are expected to play central roles under Iraola if Liverpool are to challenge for the title.

Chelsea begin new era under Alonso

Chelsea finished 10th last season under Maresca, and begin the new campaign with former Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso.

Alonso has been backed heavily in the transfer market.

Morgan Rogers arrived from Aston Villa for $158 million (£117 million), becoming the most expensive British player, while France international center-back Maxence Lacroix joined from Crystal Palace for a reported $69 million (£51 million).

Veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson and striker Danny Welbeck have also joined.

Without European football, Chelsea could challenge for the top four if Alonso quickly establishes his system and Cole Palmer maintains his form.

Manchester United build on Carrick revival

Manchester United begin their first full season under Carrick, who earned the permanent job after taking interim charge in January and guiding the club from sixth to third place.

United signed Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa for £35 million. He was an important part of the Villa side that won the Europa League last season.

Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos joined from Chelsea for £48 million, while Marcus Rashford returned following his loan spell at Barcelona.

Captain Bruno Fernandes remains central to United’s ambitions as Carrick seeks to turn last season’s revival into a sustained challenge near the top of the table.

Beyond traditional giants

The battle for European places could be almost as competitive as the title race.

Aston Villa remain ambitious under Unai Emery after finishing fourth and winning the Europa League last season, but they have lost Rogers and Tielemans.

Villa responded by signing Johan Manzambi and Joao Gomes, although Emery must compensate for the departure of two influential midfielders.

Newcastle face an even bigger rebuilding challenge after finishing 12th last season.

Eddie Howe left after almost five years in charge, with Matthias Jaissle taking the helm, while Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon have also departed.

Newcastle recruited several players, including Amar Dedic, Bazoumana Toure and Aladji Bamba, but Jaissle must quickly reshape a squad that has lost three of its most important players.

Tottenham will seek a major improvement under Roberto De Zerbi after finishing 17th and avoiding relegation by two points last season.

Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke headline a major rebuild, while captain Cristian Romero and Djed Spence have departed.

Nottingham Forest appointed Oliver Glasner, while Bournemouth begin their first European campaign following their rise under Iraola.

Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and Leeds United could also challenge for a place in the upper half of the table.

Leeds strengthened their squad with the club-record signing of England goalkeeper James Trafford and defender Tarik Muharemovic.

Promoted clubs face immediate test

Coventry, Hull and Ipswich are back in the Premier League, but all face an immediate battle to survive.

Hull have made 11 signings, led by Greece goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis, who arrived from Olympiacos for a club-record fee worth a reported £20 million plus add-ons.

Coventry return to the top flight after 25 years under Frank Lampard. They strengthened their attack by signing Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi from Nottingham Forest.

Ipswich return after one season in the Championship and have spent more than £100 million on 10 arrivals, including Issa Diop, Sasa Lukic and Florentino Luis.

All three clubs have invested heavily, but the financial and sporting gap between the Championship and Premier League remains formidable.

New season shaped by uncertainty

Arsenal offer continuity as defending champions, while Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea must adapt to new managers and significant squad changes.

Manchester United will seek to build on last season’s revival, while investment by the promoted clubs could make the relegation battle more competitive.

With nine Premier League clubs involved in UEFA competitions, squad depth and adaptation could prove decisive.