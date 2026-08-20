Spain opposes unilateral expulsions of asylum seekers to Italy Madrid favors EU solidarity mechanisms under bloc’s new migration rules

Spain opposes the use of unilateral expulsions or bilateral restrictions to manage asylum seekers covered by the EU’s Dublin rules, favoring the bloc’s solidarity mechanisms instead, Interior Ministry sources told the ANSA news agency on Thursday.

Sources said the Spanish government is “in favor” of managing the issue through the European solidarity mechanisms established under the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum and recent EU legislation, “rather than resorting to isolated expulsions or bilateral restrictions.”

Madrid's comes as Sweden and Finland, along with Germany, Austria and Switzerland, prepare to transfer asylum seekers who arrived in Italy back to Italy, citing the new rules under the pact.

Spain and Italy are both frontline countries for irregular migration into the EU.

Under the bloc's migration framework, countries facing migratory pressure can receive support from other member states through relocations, financial contributions or other forms of assistance.

The EU’s migration pact introduced a solidarity mechanism under which member states share responsibility for migration through measures, including the relocation of asylum seekers or other forms of support.